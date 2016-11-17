Fox News to air one-hour special in which Trump 'showcases the objects in his home' to TMZ's Harvey Levin

Spencer Platt/Getty Images Donald Trump inside Trump Tower in New York City.

Fox News announced Wednesday that it will air a one-hour special Friday in which President-elect Donald Trump “showcases the objects in his home” to TMZ founder Harvey Levin.

In a statement, Fox News said the program, titled “OBJECTified: Donald Trump,” will feature a side of Trump “that has rarely been seen before.”

“The program will feature an interview with then-presidential candidate Donald Trump as he showcases the objects in his home and offers the stories behind each memento,” the statement said.

More from the network’s statement:

“During the interview, which was conducted on September 15, 2016, Trump recounts the stories behind photos, letters, trophies and other cherished keepsakes he’s acquired throughout his lifetime. President-elect Trump also explains how each object holds a special significance and how they have influenced his life. The interview will trace Trump’s life from a three year old boy living in Queens, to a family tragedy that still resonates with him, an unfulfilled dream of becoming a Hollywood movie mogul, and the decades old advice from a former President that planted the seeds for his presidential campaign.”

Critics of Fox News have alleged throughout the election cycle that the network slanted its coverage to benefit Trump.

Hosts like Megyn Kelly, however, have held the president-elect’s feet to the fire on a number of issues, often earning scorn from his supporters.

