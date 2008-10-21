Fox News To Hire Jailed Journalist Judy Miller

Fox News is on the verge of hiring jailed former NY Times reporter Judy Miller, who was a central figure in the Valerie Plame scandal three years ago and also wrote stories about Saddam Hussein’s weapons of mass destruction that turned out to be untrue. After all, where else do you go if you’re a disgraced journalist who supported the Bush administration’s rationale for the Iraq war?



Nonetheless Fox senior vp John Moody says her journalistic mistakes have been forgiven, even thought he thinks she’ll be associated with those stories “for all time.” Oof.

Washington Post: Miller left the New York Times in 2005 after testifying in the trial of former White House aide Lewis “Scooter” Libby that he had leaked her information about a CIA operative. Miller’s conduct in the case, which led to her serving 85 days in jail for initially refusing to testify, drew rebukes from the Times executive editor and some of her colleagues.

In the run-up to the Iraq war, Miller reported stories on the search for Saddam Hussein‘s supposed weapons of mass destruction that turned out to be untrue, some of which were cited in a Times editor’s note acknowledging the flawed coverage. Miller, now with the conservative Manhattan Institute, wrote when she left the paper that she had “become a lightning rod for public fury over the intelligence failures that helped lead our country to war.”

Miller will be an on-air analyst and will write for Fox’s Web site. “She has a very impressive résumé,” says Senior Vice President John Moody. “We’ve all had stories that didn’t come out exactly as we had hoped. It’s certainly something she’s going to be associated with for all time, and there’s not much anyone can do about that, but we want to make use of the tremendous expertise she brings on a lot of other issues. . . . She has explained herself and she has nothing to apologise for.”

