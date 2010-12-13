Fox News Sunday: History Will Judge This The Week Things Turned Around For Obama

Perhaps not what you expected to hear at the end of this roller coaster week, but take note of this from Mara Liasson on Fox News Sunday this morning:



If Obama is re-elected, people who write the book on it will show this week as when things turned around for him. Not only the deal itself but the White House got over the Clinton-phobia where they used to askew every strategy that Clinton ever did and now they realised there is something to learn from what Bill Clinton did when he was in government and they called him in and talked to him. Walked to the press conference and Obama said he has no problem with that.

Liasson also noted in all years of covering the White House (including the Clinton years), she’d never seen anything like Friday’s presser:

No, I covered Bill Clinton and I was in the press room when he was president and it was incredible. I loved every single minute. The most important words in that bite was “”please go.” You know, please go. He held court and he is the master at putting the economic issues in simple, ordinary terms that people can understand. He made a great case for the package. you know, it was interesting, in contract to president obama’s press conference earlier in the week…

Vid below. Discussion starts at the 7:10 mark.



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.