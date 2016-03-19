Fox News unloads on Donald Trump's latest 'sexist verbal assaults' against Megyn Kelly

Fox News fired back at Donald Trump in a scathing statement Friday evening, in response to the business mogul’s latest series of inflammatory tweets directed at Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly.

“Donald Trump’s vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly and his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land,” a Fox News spokesperson said in a statement emailed to Business Insider.

Trump has gone on multiple tirades against Kelly throughout the campaign season, most recently on Tuesday, when he posted a series of Tweets criticising the anchor. In some tweets, he dubbed her “Crazy Megyn,” a characterization some have found sexist.

He skipped a Republican debate hosted by Fox News in January after complaining Kelly would be one of three moderators.

“I’m not a fan of Megyn Kelly. I think she’s a third-rate reporter,” Trump said in January. I think she, frankly, is not good at what she does.”

Trump’s feud with Kelly began last year when the anchor confronted him over his history of sexist remarks during a Republican debate. Hours after the debate, Trump went on a lengthy rant against Kelly on Twitter and shared one tweet from a different user that called Kelly a “bimbo.”

Kelly has generally refrained from responding to Trump’s attacks, although she did acknowledge his remarks at least once.

“I certainly will not apologise for doing good journalism, so I’ll continue doing my job without fear or favour,” she said in an August episode of her show “The Kelly File,” according to the New York Times.

Read the full statement from Fox News here:

“Donald Trump’s vitriolic attacks against Megyn Kelly and his extreme, sick obsession with her is beneath the dignity of a presidential candidate who wants to occupy the highest office in the land. Megyn is an exemplary journalist and one of the leading anchors in America — we’re extremely proud of her phenomenal work and continue to fully support her throughout every day of Trump’s endless barrage of crude and sexist verbal assaults. As the mother of three young children, with a successful law career and the second highest rated show in cable news, it’s especially deplorable for her to be repeatedly abused just for doing her job.”

