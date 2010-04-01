Fox News Snips Whining LL Cool J From Sarah Palin's TV Show

He’s outta there!

Whoops, looks like there is controversy swirling around Sarah Palin’s Fox News special before it even airs.Her “Real American Stories” special, which premieres Thursday announced a line-up that included rapper and actor LL Cool J.



In a Twitter posting late last night, LL wrote that “Fox lifted an old interview I gave in 2008 to someone else & are misrepresenting to the public in order to promote Sarah Palins Show. WOW.”

In response, the network has snipped him from the program, the AP reports.

LL’s people sent out this statement:

Contrary to what was reported, LL Cool J was never scheduled to be a guest on ‘Real American Stories’ with Sarah Palin this week. The show had planned to use an interview from 2008 that was being repurposed without LL’s permission.

This statement is not a reflection of any feelings LL has toward Fox News or Ms. Palin, whom he has never met, rather a clarification of what we have seen published in the media.

Fox News responded:

“Real American Stories’ features uplifting tales about overcoming adversity and we believe Mr. Smith’s interview fits that criteria. However, as it appears that Mr. Smith does not want to be associated with a program that could serve as an inspiration to others, we are cutting his interview from the special and wish him the best with his fledgling acting career.

Ouch. Classic Fox News!

