Robert Wolf, Democratic fundraiser and Obama's top Wall Street advisor, joins Fox News as contributor

Fox News is bringing on a top Democratic fundraiser and ex-President of UBS Investment Bank who advised President Barack Obama and Hillary Clinton.

Business Insider learned on Monday that Robert Wolf will join Fox News and Fox Business as a daytime and primetime contributor, providing political commentary mixed with economic analysis.

A Fox News spokesperson confirmed the network had hired Wolf.

A Democratic fundraiser for John Kerry’s Presidential run in 2004, and an advisor to Clinton, Wolf frequently touts his close ties to Obama, who appointed him to serve on the Economic Recovery Advisory Board and the Council on Jobs and Competitiveness among other positions. Indeed, Wolf is on the board of the Barack Obama Foundation, and has even vacationed with the president.

During the 2016 campaign, Wolf frequently appeared on business television, attracting the attention of Clinton campaign chair John Podesta as a potentially strong surrogate on economic issues. Wolf attempted to make the case to fiscal conservatives that they would be better off with Clinton than now-President-elect Donald Trump.

“A lot of the business community will support the secretary because her business policies are better,” Wolf told The Hill earlier this year, noting an independent analysis that showed how Trump’s plan would result in a $10 trillion revenue loss for the US economy.

Wolfe also said he enjoyed appearing on Fox News, arguing that too few Democratic officials attempted to get in front of conservative audiences.

“I’m working on the shows on Fox, and to date it’s been great,” he told The Hill.

He added: “I think it’s important that people who may not necessarily align with a lot of Hillary’s views at least hear her views in a very solid and honest approach, because I actually think when they listen to her views on the economy…I think we have a chance to change a lot of what I would say the center-right Republicans and independents minds.”

