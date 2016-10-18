Fox News host Shep Smith takes swipe at Matt Drudge

Fox News host Shepard Smith took a slight swipe at internet-news mogul Matt Drudge in an interview published Monday.

In the interview, Huffington Post Washington bureau chief Ryan Grim recalled two very different narratives that played out earlier this month during coverage of Hurricane Matthew.

Smith took the storm seriously and issued a memorable, dire warning for individuals in its path to evacuate.

Drudge, on the other hand, suggested the government had exaggerated the intensity of the hurricane to gin up fear over global warming. To push his narrative, Drudge posted a link to Smith’s on-air warning as evidence the media and government was overhyping the storm.

Asked about Drudge’s coverage of Hurricane Matthew, Smith suggested he was “a bit embarrassed” for Grim.

“You follow Matt Drudge, for the record,” the Fox News host quipped.

Drudge has been the subject of strong criticism this election cycle. In his efforts to promote Donald Trump, the internet titan has often resorted to pushing conspiracy theories to discount the real-estate mogul’s opponents.

Smith’s comments on Drudge were part of a larger interview about Smith’s role at Fox News. The longtime host discussed a variety of issues with The Huffington Post, including the future of the network following the departure of founding CEO Roger Ailes.

