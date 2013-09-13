Fox News Is Making Shep Smith The Face Of A New Breaking News Division

Fox News is making Shepard Smith the leader of a new breaking-news division, the network announced Thursday.

Smith will be the managing editor of the breaking-news division, while continuing in his position as Chief News Anchor. Smith will continue anchoring the 3 p.m. hour on the network, but he will no longer anchor during the 7 p.m. hour. It is part of the network’s push to modernize the way news is presented by “escaping the boundaries of the traditional evening newscast.”

As part of Smith’s new duties, Fox will debut Shepard Smith Reporting during the 3 p.m. hour. That show will be hosted from a brand-new studio that Fox is calling the “Fox News Deck.”

Smith’s 7 p.m. show, “The Fox Report,” will be incorporated into the breaking-news unit, “where Smith will dedicate his anchoring, reporting and presentation acumen as domestic and international events unfold.” The network said that the new format will allow Smith to “interrupt all programming as needed at a moment’s notice to bring viewers the latest news as it develops.”

“Shep is a premier journalist and one of the finest newsmen of the modern era,” Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said. “He will exemplify the ethos that Fox News is when and where the news is, as it happens, no longer bound by a traditional evening format conceived in the 1960’s.”

And here’s Smith’s statement on his new role:

“Learning and reporting the news has been my passion for 25 years. I’m thrilled that Roger is trusting and empowering my team and me to bring the news to our viewers as it happens throughout the day and night. Roger’s forward-looking approach to anchoring and reporting will continue to solidify FNC’s position as the number one cable news network in the country.”

Smith’s move comes as the network is also re-juggling its primetime lineup. The network announced in May that rising-star anchor Megyn Kelly would move to a primetime slot. Last month, The Drudge Report reported that Kelly would take over the 9 p.m. time slot, which the network neither confirmed nor denied at the time.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.