Fox News' Shep Smith Apologizes For "Lack Of Balance"

Fox News’ Shepard Smith felt the urge to apologise for the lack of balance in a story on the airwaves of the same cable news channel that brazenly promotes a conservative agenda.



The normally unflappable Smith grew irritated when correspondent Shannon Bream interviewed the Republican candidate for New Jersey governor, Chris Christie, without giving equal time to Democratic opponent John Corzine.

Shep asked when she was going to talk to Corzine, who currently governs the Garden State. Bream said she’d put in “multiple requests.”

In an unexpected moment of righteous indignation, Smith addressed the viewers back home: “Wow. I didn’t know that was about to happen. My apologies for the lack of balance there. If I’d had control it wouldn’t have happened.”

Funny, that. It’s admirable to endorse journalistic integrity on Fox News of all places, but come on, Shep: NO ONE actually watches Fox for balance. They tune in — in massive numbers — for the mega-successful Fox brand of partisan, opinion-driven reports curated by angry host-mascots Glenn Beck and Bill O’Reilly. And as outrage over health care and unemployment rises, expect Fox to attract an even bigger audience looking for a media outlet that will shamelessly bash the Obama Administration. This is why Fox is the top-rated cable news network — one powerful enough to drive the White House to wage war against it.

In his post about the apology, Gawker’s John Cook speculates whether Fox chief/mastermind Roger Ailes was stoking Smith’s liberal ‘tude:

We’re starting to suspect that Smith has been given the go ahead to become the in-house leftie at Fox News, and that his ever-more-frequent outbursts are encouraged by Roger Ailes to provide cover to the whole organisation, not to mention generate the sort of drama that gets written about on blogs.

Is Shep Smith the new Edward R. Murrow of Fox? Are you convinced?



