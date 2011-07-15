FOX News Does A 180 And Dives Into Murdoch Phone-Hacking Scandal

We noted on Monday that FOX News had not exactly been devoting a lot of attention to the Rupert Murdoch phone-hacking scandal.



By our count, between July 7th, when the News of the World was shut down, and July 11 (the time of the posting) FOX reported on the scandal exactly 14 times, MSNBC 84 times, and CNN 126 times.

Not a great record.

In the interim a couple of other news organisations have been picking up on the phenomenon.

However, in the past 24 hours we’ve noticed a significant difference in the tone and time spent on FOX reports of the phone-hacking scandal.

They have suddenly become lengthy (ish) and reasonably informative.

Over the course of 4-5 hours of FOX viewing yesterday I saw a segment similar to the one below air during each show, including Bret Baier (but not including The Five…I don’t think). One even had its own ‘hacking scandal’ label.

One gets the impression the network has come to terms with the fact this story is not going away.

Moreover, and especially with today’s news that the FBI may be investigating News Corp over 9/11 allegations, there is a tone to their reporting that suggests they are very close to becoming, for lack of a better description, their own ombudsman.

Meaning don’t be surprised if you see Shep Smith throw an epic tantrum over the badly behaved British News Corp employees and for that sentiment, in varying degrees, to go network wide. Among other things, it would be a win-win for FOX.

Below, a hacking report from the noon hour today on FOX. Just a few minutes ago they updated with news the FBI is possibly launching an investigation.

