Fox News Terminated Its Contract With Scott Brown Because He Might Run For Senate In New Hampshire

Fox News announced the termination of its contributor agreement with Scott Brown Friday, after the former Massachusetts senator informed the cable news network he is mulling running for Senate in New Hampshire.

“Scott Brown’s contributor agreement was officially terminated today once he notified Fox News of his intention to form an exploratory committee to run for U.S. Senate in New Hampshire,” Fox News Executive Vice President of Programming Bill Shine said in a statement.

Multiple reports on Thursday and Friday suggested Brown was taking the step to explore a run in New Hampshire against incumbent Democratic Sen. Jeanne Shaheen. Brown has publicly flirted with the possibility of a run for almost a year.

Brown recently renewed his contributor agreement with Fox News, after it originally expired in early February. Brown first signed with the network in February 2013, after he lost his Senate seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

