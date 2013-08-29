How Fox News Covers The 50th Anniversary Of The March On Washington

Josh Barro

Today is the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which brought about a quarter million protesters to the National Mall to demand passage of civil rights legislation.

In that spirit, Fox News’ America Live had a discussion yesterday of one of the key problems facing black Americans 50 years on: rap.

Yes. Here’s a photo (pardon the glare) with Fox’s chyron: “50 YEARS AFTER MARCH ON WASHINGTON SOME SEE RAP MUSIC AS A PROBLEM.”

America live croppedJosh Barro/Business Insider

