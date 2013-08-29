How Fox News Covers The 50th Anniversary Of The March On Washington

Today is the 50th anniversary of the March on Washington for Jobs and Freedom, which brought about a quarter million protesters to the National Mall to demand passage of civil rights legislation.

In that spirit, Fox News’ America Live had a discussion yesterday of one of the key problems facing black Americans 50 years on: rap.

Yes. Here’s a photo (pardon the glare) with Fox’s chyron: “50 YEARS AFTER MARCH ON WASHINGTON SOME SEE RAP MUSIC AS A PROBLEM.”

