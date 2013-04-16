REPORTS: Person Of Interest Is In Custody After Boston Explosion

Fox News’ Shepard Smith is reporting that police have detained a person of interest in the tragic Boston Marathon explosions.



The report came after Fox’s sister company The New York Post also reported someone in custody.

Police have yet to confirm anyone has been taken into custody.

Hunter Walker at TPM says that Boston Police are shooting down the report, saying no arrests have been made.

“At this time, we haven’t been notified of any arrests or anyone apprehended,” a spokesperson told TPM. “Honestly, I don’t know where they’re getting their information from, but it didn’t come from us.”

However, NBC News just sent this tweet on behalf of Jim Miklaszewski: “Officials say that Boston PD are ‘guarding’ a wounded man at a Boston hospital as a “possible suspect.”

