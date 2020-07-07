Fox News says it 'mistakenly' edited Trump out of a photo with Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell

Davidoff Studios/Getty Images Donald Trump Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell at the Mar-a-Lago club in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 12, 2000.

President Donald Trump was “mistakenly” cropped out of a 2000 photo featuring Melania Trump (then Knauss), Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell, Fox News said on Monday.

The network showed the edited photo during a Sunday segment on Maxwell, who was arrested last week on charges that she helped facilitate Epstein’s sex trafficking.

“We regret the error,” a Fox News representative said in a statement.

Fox News on Monday said it “mistakenly” edited President Donald Trump out of a 2000 photo alongside Melania Trump (then Knauss), Jeffrey Epstein, and Ghislaine Maxwell.

The photo was taken at Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, on February 12, 2000.

The network showed the Trump-less image during a segment on Sunday about Maxwell, the British socialite and longtime Epstein confidante who was arrested last week on charges that she arranged and participated in the abuse of young girls.

Epstein died in an apparent suicide in a New York jail last August while awaiting trial on charges of sex trafficking involving dozens of underage girls. Epstein was already a registered sex offender.

In a statement on Monday, a Fox News representative said: “On Sunday, July 5, a report on Ghislaine Maxwell during FOX News Channel’s America’s News HQ mistakenly eliminated President Donald Trump from a photo alongside then Melania Knauss, Jeffrey Epstein and Maxwell. We regret the error.”

Fox News cropped Donald Trump out of a photo it broadcast of Jeffrey Epstein, Ghislaine Maxwell, and Melania. (Fox News screencap on left; original photo on right — h/t to @ScottSCroker) pic.twitter.com/TVc7nTUvde — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 5, 2020

Trump has been increasingly critical of Fox News in recent months amid a rift between the network’s news anchors and opinion hosts.

The opinion side of Fox tends to present Trump in a positive light, and the president has close relationships with hosts like Sean Hannity. The news side of Fox, meanwhile, has routinely been the target of Trump’s ire.

“[email protected] weekend afternoons is the worst!” Trump tweeted on Sunday. “Getting into @CNN and MSDNC territory. Watch @OANN & @newsmax instead. Much better!”

