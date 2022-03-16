Fox News says wounded correspondent Benjamin Hall is ‘now safe and out of Ukraine’

A flag with the new the logo for FOX flies outside their corporate headquarters on 6th Avenue on April 4, 2019 in New York City. Gary Hershorn/Getty Images

Fox News said injured correspondent Benjamin Hall is now safely out of Ukraine.

A statement from the network said he is “alert” and is “being treated with the best possible care.”

Fox News said Hall was injured in an attack in Ukraine on Monday that killed two of his colleagues.

Fox News correspondent Benjamin Hall has made it out of Ukraine, according to a statement from the network.

The journalist was injured outside of Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, on Monday in gunfire that killed two of his colleagues — cameraman Pierre Zakrzewski and Ukrainian journalist Oleksandra Kuvshynova.

“He is now safe and out of Ukraine,” Fox CEO Suzanne Scott said of Hall in a statement shared with Insider on Wednesday. “Ben is alert and in good spirits. He is being treated with the best care in the world and we are in close contact with his wife and family.”

An earlier statement from Scott said the group was newsgathering when their “vehicle was struck by incoming fire.”

Scott said Hall was “seriously injured” in the attack but did not reveal any further information about his injuries.

Ukraine’s prosecutor general Irina Venediktova had said on Facebook that a reporter had broken both of his legs on Monday.

Fox News host John Roberts first announced Hall was injured in an attack on air on Monday.