Fox News' Sarah Palin Blasts Fox Show Family Guy, 'When Is Enough Enough?'

Fox News contributor and former Alaska governor Sarah Palin sat down with Bill O’Reilly Tuesday night and continued to lash out at a recent episode of Family Guy, a Fox show under News Corp.



The Family Guy episode features the animated character Chris dating a girl with Down syndrome.

While they are on a date, he asks what her parents do.

She replies: “My dad’s an accountant, and my mum is the former governor of Alaska.”

Palin’s wrote on her Facebook page that her son Trig, who has Down syndrome, is “perfection.”

This world is full of cruel, cold-hearted people, who would do such a thing. Look, I look at Trig and I see perfection. I see a precious little child already toddling around. You can see that he has a heart of gold. I also can see into the future that Trig is going to have a pretty tough, challenging life in front of him. He’s going to face things special needs children will be facing, much more difficult than we ever will. So why make it tougher on the special needs community. That’s what I thought when I first heard about this episode that really isn’t funny.

The former Alaskan governor also posted the response made by her daughter, Bristol, on Facebook, the New York Daily News reports.

When she appeared on Fox News’ The O’Reilly Factor, she told Bill:

PALIN: Yeah, well, when is enough enough? And when are we going to be willing to say, you know, some things just aren’t really funny.

O’REILLY: No, I agree with you. I, look, this guy MacFarlane (ph) who did this is a hater. Makes a lot of money for FOX, but I think there should be some standards sometime, but apparently there aren’t. I do want to get–

PALIN: Well, this is what Bristol said about it, too, though. Bristol reminded me. And she’ll remind these million plus Facebook readers. She’s going to remind people that those in the special needs community truly are some of the most loving and compassionate people in the world. So why pile it on to them and make their lives even that much more challenging?

O’REILLY: There’s no reason. Yeah, there’s no reason.

PALIN: She said it best.

Palin has frequently criticised public figures who are insensitive to those with special needs. Most recently, she spoke out against radio personality Rush Limbaugh and White House Chief of Staff Rahm Emanuel for saying the word “retard.”

Watch Palin slamming Family Guy:

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.