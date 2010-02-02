Fox News Megyn Kelly To Anchor New Show, Could Be The Next Greta Van Susteren

Fox News’ Megyn Kelly will return from maternity leave with her own two-hour daily show starting today. It’s called America Live and will air from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET.



Megyn, a 39-year-old lawyer, is also in the running to take a prime-time anchor job, saddling up next to Bill O’Reilly and Glenn Beck, according to the New York Times. Inside News Corp., Fox’s owner, Megyn’s name is casted about as a leading candidate for a prime-time anchor job. Greta Van Susteren, whose Fox News show airs at 10 p.m., has a contract ending this year.

Megyn’s profile would skyrocket if she took a primetime slot. She could join the ranks of other Fox News stars like Shephard Smith, whose show just ended its 100th successive month as the No. 1 cable news feature in its time slot.

On America Live, Megyn will read the day’s news and continue her signature “Kelly’s Court” segment, which has been running for three years on her previous morning show, America’s Newsroom with Bill Hemmer. America’s Newsroom did well for the network, averaging 1.43 million viewers last year, up almost 20% over the previous year, according to the Times. “Of those, about 350,000 were ages 25 to 54, the prime advertising demographic for cable news. Fox’s smaller rivals, CNN and MSNBC, averaged a fraction as many viewers.”

