Fox News Responds To CNN Criticism: "We Don't Respond To Presidents Of Fifth-Place News Networks"

The latest ratings are again horrible for CNN, so bad, in fact that the network has fallen behind CNBC (which is also struggling) in terms of news network ratings.



In an interview with TV Guide, CNN President Jon Klein argued that the network was in a fine position because unlike rivals, CNN was sticking to straight, hard news, and that that was proving to be move valuable than the slanted entertainment of the network’s rivals.

Said a Fox News spokesperson in response:

We don’t respond to presidents of fifth-place news networks. The last time we looked, Jon was losing to the Weather Channel, so call us back when he and CNN regain relevancy.”

Zing!

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.