Fox News Reporter Says Obama Snubbed Him Because Network Refused To Air Presser

Fox made a smart business move Wednesday opting to air Lie to Me instead of Obama’s latest press conference. But Fox News White House correspondent Major Garrett thinks he paid the price for the broadcast network’s decision. He didn’t get to ask a question during the conference.

“That was retribution for the FOX network, broadcast network, running with its regular scheduled programming instead of taking the White House press conference,” he said. “I was warned that it might be considered as part of the overall consideration as to whether or not I’d be called on.”

This sounds like a pretty typical remark for someone from Fox News to make, and we doubt he would have said the same if a similar thing happened during a Bush press conference.

Plus, if more networks opt out of airing Obama’s future pressers, which even Garrett thinks they should do, will Obama decide to punish more of them by not taking questions? That seems needlessly vindictive.

What do you think, did Obama purposefully not call on Fox News’ White House correspondent, or was that just an oversight?

