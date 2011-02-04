"Severely Beaten" Fox News Reporters Were Accused Of Being Israeli Spies By Mubarak Supporters

Greg Palkot

Fox News correspondent Greg Palkot and his cameraman Olaf Wiig were severely beaten and hospitalized in Egypt on Wednesday, Fox News reports.Now a source close to the network has told The Wrap that the pair was attacked because they were accused of being Israeli spies, and the two were detained by military police afterwards.



Before the attack happened, Palkot and Wiig were in a position above Tahrir Square. As John Roberts reported on the air on Thursday:

They were forced to leave their position when a Molotov cocktail was thrown at it, a large fire erupted. They were forced to flee.

They ran out and ran right into the pro-Mubarak crowd and were severely beaten, beaten to the point that they had to be taken to the hospital.

They were taken to the hospital, spent the night in the hospital. The extent of their injuries was fairly grave, however, they have been released from the hospital.

The source then told The Wrap that after leaving the hospital, the two were detained by military police, who accused the pair being Israeli spies. “Palkot was blindfolded throughout,” the source said.

Apparently, executives at Fox News then immediately contacted the White House, and the State Department then contacted both the U.S. embassy in Cairo and Egypt’s ambassador in Washington. This helped secure Palkot and Wiig’s release on Thursday morning.

As Shep Smith noted on his show earlier Fox News did not report Palkot and Wiig’s attack earlier out of concern for their safety.

Roberts said that this would not stop Fox News from bringing full coverage of the situation in Egypt. “When an authoritarian regime tries to limit the scope of coverage….the coverage always gets through.”

Video below.

video.foxnews.com

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.