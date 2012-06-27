Fox News Reporter And Opus Dei Member Is Now Doing PR For The Vatican—Here's Today's Ad Brief

Fox News reporter Greg Burke has decided to leave his beat covering Rome for the network and take a job as the Vatican’s senior communications adviser, counseling Pope Benedict XVI and his staff. The Opus Dei member was first offered the job in April and turned it down, but the Vatican wouldn’t stop calling. So how did he decide to make the shift? According to the Washington Post, “He went to St. Peter’s tomb and prayed about the decision. Then he went to St. Paul’s tomb and prayed some more.”



Women’s content site SheKnows.com is in trouble with advertisers for a click fraud-esque controversy. Editors, who are currently suspended, sent emails to staff writers which asked them to help improve click through rates by “clicking on any ads you see alongside your articles, on the site, in your section, ANYWHERE. Our advertisers are the reason we all have paychecks each month, so it’s important that they’re happy. Literally all you have to do is click on the ad—you don’t have to stay on their site for a certain amount of time and don’t have to buy a thing. Just click! Click 100 times if you want to!” Panera Bread has already pulled ads from the site.

AOL is bringing Devil ads to its mobile phones and tablet devices.

Former Crispin Porter + Bogusky creative, Jason Ambrose, has returned to the shop in LA as creative director. He was formerly a senior art director until 2007 at CP+B and then served as the creative director at M.A.D.E., a Venice-based agency.

Casale Media has launched Index Platform, a sell-side platform that it hopes to compete with PubMatic and Google. The new endeavour allows publishers to get real-time bidding on their websites.

Hyper Island apparently used its time at Cannes usefully and wrote a book last week called “Writing the Book on the Future of Advertising.” Meta. Download here.

Blip, an online video network, has appointed Jason Rapp, president and board of directors member of Mahalo, and Doug Ferguson, Adweek’s gm of digital, as head of product and creative.

