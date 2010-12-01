Fox News Ratings Surprise: Bret Baier Tops Glenn Beck In Total Viewers For November

Are viewers tiring of opinion news shows? According to Nielsen’s numbers “Special Report with Bret Baier” topped both Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity in total viewers for the month of November.



Bill O’Reilly remained the (long-time) leader with 3,509,000 viewers for the month.

This marks the first time Baier has trumped either Beck or Hannity in total viewers, and suggests that Fox viewers may be craving hard news over opinion.

It’s worth noting that Beck, who is on at 5pm, lost more total viewers since October (2,748,000 to 2,299,000) than Baier gained (2,248,000 to 2,404, 000).

Meanwhile in the 25-54 demographic Baier dropped back down to 5th place.

Also worth noting that the top show for November that doesn’t air on Fox News was ‘Countdown with Keith Olbermann‘, which clocked in at 12th place with 1,156,000 total viewers, the only 8pm show to gain viewers year-over-year. Top Five in each category below.

Top Five Show In Total Viewers

The O’Reilly Factor (3,509,000 viewers);

Special Report with Bret Baier (2,404,000 viewers)

Hannity (2,376,000 viewers)

Glenn Beck (2,299,000 viewers)

FOX Report with Shepard Smith (2,131,000 viewers)

Top Five Shows – 25-54 Demographic

The O’Reilly Factor (848,000);

Hannity (595,000);

Glenn Beck (534,000)

FOX Report with Shepard Smith (526,000)

Special Report with Bret Baier (487,000)

