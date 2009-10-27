Fox News Ratings Soar After Snub From Obama

Gee, do you think Roger Ailes and Rupert Murdoch love being The White House’s least-favourite news channel? Duh, of course they do.



Here’s a chart comparing network ratings from the period 9/28/2009-10/11/09, which is when Anita Dunn slammed the network, and the two weeks after that (“post feud”). The numbers on the bottom right of this chart show the sequential gain for all demos (+9%( and the 25-54 year old demo (+14%).

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae632ee00000000006706b8/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

As for competition against the cable also rans, Fox News is sweeping the top 11 cable news slots in the 25-54-year old demographic (chart below), and the top 13 slots in all demos. It’s kind of ridiculous. Word is that Shep Smith’s program had its best month for the entire year. It must be depressing for folks like Olbermann and Chris Matthews, on MSNBC, how few people watch them.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae62e830000000000c2428b/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

And here’s all demos.

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/4ae62f0f00000000005747bb/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.