PSST! FOX News Continued To Lose Viewers In April While MSNBC, CNN Posted Gains

April ratings are in and FOX News remains the dominant cable network by a landslide.



They are the fourth most-watched cable network on television. To put that in some perspective MSNBC clocks in a 24 and CNN at 29.

So suffice to say they are not in fear of losing the ratings battle to their competitors any time soon.

Still, they continue to lose viewers (a trend we noted last quarter), albeit it very slowly. A fact made more notable by the gains both CNN and MSNBC posted in April.

In Primetime FOX lost 3% of its total viewers and 11% of its demo (25-54) viewers.

By contrast CNN saw a 31% increase in their Primetime demo viewers and MSNBC gained 1% in total viewers and 9% in the 25-54 demo.

A couple of individual show notes:

After a strong March, Piers Morgan saw his worst ratings month since launch though he is up 20% from Larry Kings’ April 2010 numbers.

Bret Baier, Fox’s 6pm news anchor, whom the network has been pushing of late, bucked the trend gaining 3% in both total viewers and demo viewers year over year. It will be a test for the show whether they can maintain that trend once Glenn Beck, which precedes it, goes off the air.





