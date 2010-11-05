FOX News Propels News Corp to Profit Growth

Thanks in large part to FOX News parent company News Corp reported an 8% profit growth in its latest earnings report on Wednesday.



Much of this profit growth is attributed to a 16% increase in advertising revenue on News Corp’s domestic television channels.

News Corp, which also owns publishing segments like the Wall Street Journal and Dow Jones, reported a 13% increase in ad revenue in newspapers.

MediaMemo reports that revenue at MySpace was down $70 million compared to the same quarter a year ago, and there are no signs that things will improve.

After trying to positively spin MySpace’s downward spiral for over a year, COO Chase Carey has finally come out and openly called MySpace a problem: “Current losses are not acceptable or sustainable,” he said in a conference call to investors while subbing in for Rupert Murdoch.

