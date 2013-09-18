Here's Fox News' Brand New Primetime Lineup

Fox News announced a new primetime lineup on Tuesday that features rising star Megyn Kelly in a 9 p.m. time slot.

The new lineup will begin on Oct. 7, when Kelly will move from a previous daytime slot to debut “The Kelly File,” which the network said will focus on breaking stories in a live format, as well as investigative reports and “newsmaker interviews.”

The debut of the new lineup will mark the network’s 17th anniversary.

Here’s the full, new primetime lineup:

7 p.m. — “On the Record” with Greta Van Susteren (moving from a previous 10 p.m. slot)

8 p.m. — “The O’Reilly Factor”

9 p.m. — “The Kelly File” (new show)

10 p.m. — “Hannity” (moving from 9 p.m.)

As the network announced last week, Shep Smith, the managing editor of the new breaking-news division, will be able to come in with the latest breaking news throughout the primetime hours.

In a statement, Fox News Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes said that the network was attempting to redefine the “antiquated” definition of primetime hours with four stars in the 7-11 p.m. hours.

“As the network continues to dominate with the top 13 programs in cable news, Fox News already redefined primetime viewing to extend well beyond the antiquated 8-11 p.m. format,” Ailes said.

“We’ve developed a deep bench of engaging and thought-provoking personalities that have grown with Fox News as it has evolved into the most influential and successful cable network in television. These changes will enable the network to continue setting the industry standard for years to come.”

Van Susteren said she was “beyond the moon thrilled” at the new role, joking that she’ll get to drive home half the year without headlights. Kelly said she was “grateful” at her decision to move from her law career 10 years ago.

On “Hannity,” Fox is expanding new interactive tools like viewer voting and the Hannity Live companion app, which allows viewers to “gain access to exclusive content directly from the show producers in the control room.”

