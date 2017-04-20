Fox News announces new primetime lineup after ousting Bill O'Reilly

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images Television host Bill O’Reilly attends the Hollywood Reporter’s 2016 35 Most Powerful People in Media at Four Seasons Restaurant on April 6, 2016 in New York City.

Fox News on Wednesday announced a new primetime-lineup amid the ouster of embattled former host Bill O’Reilly following multiple accusations of sexual harassment.

O’Reilly’s 8 p.m. time slot will be taken over by host Tucker Carlson, who is currently in the 9 p.m. slot. Carlson’s current spot will be filled by “The Five,” a roundtable-discussion themed show featuring hosts Dana Perino, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Juan Williams, Jesse Watters, Bob Beckel, and Greg Gutfeld.

Eric Bolling, currently a host for “The Five,” will get his own show airing during the 5 p.m. hour. “The Five” previously occupied that time slot.

The changes were announced in a statement released by Fox News after news of O’Reilly’s departure broke.

O’Reilly has been the subject of a media firestorm over the past few weeks, after a New York Times investigation found that O’Reilly and Fox News had paid out $US13 million to five women to settle sexual harassment claims they had brought against him.

In addition to those women, former Fox News contributor Wendy Walsh and an unnamed African-American woman also phoned in claims of sexual harassment to the Fox News hotline.

Fox’s parent company, 21st Century Fox, announced on April 9 that it was opening an investigation into O’Reilly’s conduct after Walsh reported her experience to the hotline.

By Wednesday afternoon, one day after the unnamed woman told the press, through her attorney Lisa Bloom, about her experience, O’Reilly was out.

Fox has lost a slew of its stars over the last year. After former CEO Roger Ailes was removed following his own sexual harassment scandal last summer, Greta van Susteren departed the network and went to MSNBC, and Megyn Kelly went to NBC News.

