Fewer People Than Ever Trust Fox News

Trust in Fox News has hit a record low, according to a new survey from Public Policy Polling released Wednesday.Only 41 per cent of respondents to the poll said that they “trust” Fox News, compared to 46 per cent who said they do not. That’s an astounding 17-point swing from 2010, when PPP first did the survey. Back then, 49 per cent said they trusted it, and 37 per cent said they did not.



Overall, Fox News is incredibly polarising. It remains the most trusted individual outlet among respondents. 30-four per cent said they trusted it the most. No other network got more than 13 per cent in that question. It’s also the network that most people trust the least, as 39 per cent said they trusted it the least.

The poll found that Fox has lost the trust of an incredible amount of Independents. In 2010, Independents only slightly distrusted Fox at a 41-44 split. Now, they distrust it by a 32-56 split.

PPP also found, expectedly, that Republicans said they trust nothing other than Fox, while Democrats trust everything other than Fox.

There is only one outlet that more people trust than distrust: PBS.

