Obama Gets A Gigantic Bounce In The New Fox News Poll

President Barack Obama got another huge post-convention bounce in a new poll, this time from a Fox News, which shows him leading Mitt Romney 48-43 among likely voters.The poll gives Obama a 6-point swing from the last Fox News survey, which gave Romney a single-point lead.
There were other positive signs of a bounce for Obama, too. Here are the highlights:
- Obama supporters have closed the “enthusiasm gap” in the poll and are now just as likely as Romney supporters to say that their candidate winning is “extremely important.”
- His net favorability rating had a 5-point swing, and he’s now viewed 10 points more favourably than unfavorably.
- His approval rating ticked up to an even 50 per cent among likely voters, up from just 46 per cent in the last poll.
- On “protecting Medicare and making sure it’s there for future generations,” Obama leads Romney by 11 points.
- On “taking the country in the right direction” and handling the economy — two issues he’s trailed Romney in other polls — he is now tied with Romney.
Meanwhile, in the Gallup poll, Obama is soaring >
