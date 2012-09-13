Obama Gets A Gigantic Bounce In The New Fox News Poll

AP



President Barack Obama got another huge post-convention bounce in a new poll, this time from a Fox News, which shows him leading Mitt Romney 48-43 among likely voters.The poll gives Obama a 6-point swing from the last Fox News survey, which gave Romney a single-point lead.

There were other positive signs of a bounce for Obama, too. Here are the highlights:

Obama supporters have closed the “enthusiasm gap” in the poll and are now just as likely as Romney supporters to say that their candidate winning is “extremely important.”

His net favorability rating had a 5-point swing, and he’s now viewed 10 points more favourably than unfavorably.

His approval rating ticked up to an even 50 per cent among likely voters, up from just 46 per cent in the last poll.

On “protecting Medicare and making sure it’s there for future generations,” Obama leads Romney by 11 points.

On “taking the country in the right direction” and handling the economy — two issues he’s trailed Romney in other polls — he is now tied with Romney.

Meanwhile, in the Gallup poll, Obama is soaring >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.