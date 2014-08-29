'LET MEN BE MEN': Watch Fox News Hosts Defend Catcalling Women

YouTube ‘Outnumbered’ host Stacey Dash.

The hosts of Fox News’ “Outnumbered” show defended the practice of men catcalling women on the street Thursday.

“When I was younger, I didn’t like it. It used to bother me,” said one host, Kirsten Powers. “Now, if it doesn’t happen, I’m like, ‘Excuse me?’ Yeah, so now it’s good.”

Another host, Kimberly Guilfoyle, agreed.

“Let men be men,” she said. “Men are going to be that way. What can you do? They mean it in a nice way, I think.”

Former “Clueless” actress Stacey Dash, who joined Fox News in May, said she’s grown used to being catcalled.

“I’m from the South Bronx. I grew up with it. You hear it; you ignore it. Just as long as you don’t come within arm’s length, it’s good,” said Dash. “I don’t mind it.”

The hosts were responding to a controversial New York Post article, published earlier this month, that told women to accept catcalling as flattering. Female writers widely condemned the piece for promoting the sexual harassment of women.

Watch the Fox News segment below, via the left-leaning media-watching group Media Matters.

