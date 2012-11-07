Karl Rove Flipped Out When Fox News Called Ohio For Obama

When Fox News called Ohio for Obama with only 73 per cent of counties reporting, Karl Rove demanded an explanation.



At Rove’s behest, Fox News anchor Megyn Kelly left the newsroom to grill the Fox Decision Desk.

The pollsters at the decision desk seemed a little amused by Kelly’s field trip, and explained that Obama is expected to win enough votes in Ohio’s Democratic-leaning counties to preclude a win by Mitt Romney in the state.

Rove, however, was not satisfied.

Here’s Rove’s original meltdown.

Here’s Fox questioning the decision desk.

