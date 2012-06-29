Fox News Also Erroneously Reported That Obamacare's Individual Mandate Was Unconstitutional

A lot of news organisations were confused about the original Supreme Court ruling in the Affordable Care Act case. Along with CNN, Fox News also reported originally that the individual mandate was struck down. Here’s a screencap from The Huffington Post’s Hunter Stuart of their conflicting reports just minutes apart:



Photo: Twitter/@Hoont

We were confused, too.

