Fox News Issues Correction On Erroneous Obamacare Chart

Fox News issued an on-air correction to a misleading chart displayed Monday on “America’s Newsroom.” The chart incorrectly scaled the number of projected enrollees in health insurance plans under the Affordable Care Act to the Obama administration’s original goal.

“That was our mistake,” Fox News anchor Bill Hemmer said Tuesday. “Correction noted.”

Here’s the revised chart:

The original chart appeared to scale 6 million to about one-third of the Obama administration’s original goal for sign-ups through the federal and state health-insurance exchanges — 7.066 million. The Obama administration said Tuesday it’s now on track to surpass that original goal.

Here’s the video of the correction:

