FOX: Obama Has Declared 'War On Success'

Fox’s cable news hosts are up-in-arms over President Barack Obama‘s recent comment that business owners are not solely responsible for their own success, joining a chorus of Republicans who say the remarks prove Obama is unfit to lead the economic recovery.



Of course, the President’s remarks, made at a campaign stop in Virginia last week, are slightly more nuanced:

“If you were successful, somebody along the line gave you some help — there was a great teacher in your life, somebody helped to create this unbelievable American system that we have that allowed you to thrive,” Obama said, “If you got a business, you didn’t build that — somebody else made that happen.”

Fox networks have interpreted the comments as vindication of the conservative characterization of Obama as a Big Government ideologue. On Fox Business yesterday, host Stu Varney ran the clip of Obama’s remark several times over the banner headline “War On Success,” before expressing his outrage over Obama’s comments:

“I don’t understand why the President should do this,” Varney said. “Why does he go after capitalism, private enterprise, small businesses? It was almost an insult to say that ‘You’ve got a small business, you’ve been successful — you didn’t do it, you had to have help from us, the government.'”

On Fox News Channel, Brit Hume was similarly dismayed:

“It is fair to say that we know more tonight than we ever have about the President’s view of business and the economy,” Hume said. “His assertion over the weekend that ‘If you’ve got a business, you didn’t build that. Somebody else made that happen’ explains nearly everything. He wasn’t talking about God. He was talking about government. Here is a man who believes not just that the government provided framework of roads and bridges, defence, and law enforcement helps the private sector, he believes these things are the nerve centre, the driving force.”

The Romney campaign, grasping for news that is not about Bain Capital or Romney’s taxes, have predictably seized on this new line of attack, sending around a clip of Hume’s rant, along with conservative editorials about Obama’s comment.

