Fox News Wants You To Think Obama Just Gave His Libya Statement From The Golf Course

President Obama just gave his statement on Libya from Martha’s Vineyard where he is vacationing.



Because of something to do with satellite feeds is was only an audio address.

Judging by the graphic Fox News opted to use they want to make very sure you are aware the President is on vacation. Probably talking to the nation from a patio somewhere between the 9th and 10th hole.

