Fox News' O'Reilly Stomps MSNBC's Olbermann With Obama Interview

Michael Learmonth

So much for home field advantage. Cable news outlets shouting from opposite ends of the political spectrum both aired sit-downs with Barack Obama on Monday night. Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly aired the second part of a four-part interview (!) at 8pm against MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, which had a live interview with Obama on “Countdown.”

Winner? O’Reilly, in a landslide. O’Reilly’s “Factor” drew 4.6 million viewers for the hour, more than twice Olbermann’s 1.9 million, according to Nielsen. It was a bit of a come-down for O’Reilly, though. The first part of his interview, which aired Thursday, drew 6.6 million viewers, his second-biggest audience ever.

The two interviews could have hardly followed different scripts. Excerpts: O’Reilly called the candidate “Robin Hood Obama” and called his tax plan a “socialist tenet.” Olbermann asked Obama, “have you thought about getting angrier?”

O’Reilly is certainly dining out on Obama: part 3 of the interview aired last night and part 4 is scheduled for tonight.

Here’s video of part two, as long as it lasts on YouTube. Bring back Redlasso!

See Also:
Amazon’s Kindle Gets Exclusive On Dueling First Lady Books
Obama Cut Web Advertising In August While McCain Doubled Down
Sara Palin Product Launch A Smash Hit: More Popular Than Ever

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.