Fox News' O'Reilly Stomps MSNBC's Olbermann With Obama Interview

So much for home field advantage. Cable news outlets shouting from opposite ends of the political spectrum both aired sit-downs with Barack Obama on Monday night. Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly aired the second part of a four-part interview (!) at 8pm against MSNBC’s Keith Olbermann, which had a live interview with Obama on “Countdown.”



Winner? O’Reilly, in a landslide. O’Reilly’s “Factor” drew 4.6 million viewers for the hour, more than twice Olbermann’s 1.9 million, according to Nielsen. It was a bit of a come-down for O’Reilly, though. The first part of his interview, which aired Thursday, drew 6.6 million viewers, his second-biggest audience ever.

The two interviews could have hardly followed different scripts. Excerpts: O’Reilly called the candidate “Robin Hood Obama” and called his tax plan a “socialist tenet.” Olbermann asked Obama, “have you thought about getting angrier?”

O’Reilly is certainly dining out on Obama: part 3 of the interview aired last night and part 4 is scheduled for tonight.

