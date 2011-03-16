Did Fox News Mistake A Japanese Dance Club For A Nuclear Plant?

Last night on Neil Cavuto Fox News aired this graphic of nuclear sites in Japan including one named ‘Shibuyaeggman’ which doesn’t actually show up in the Atomic Energy Agency’s list of Japanese nuclear power stations.

Naturally the sharp-eyed folks at Media Matters did some digging and their conclusion is that Fox may have mistaken a Japanese night club for a nuclear site.

A quick Googling of “shibuyaeggman” turned up no meaningful results. A Nexis search was also fruitless. However, further inquiries revealed that Eggman is the name of a dance club in a trendy neighbourhood of Tokyo called… Shibuya. And, it just so happens, the Fox graphic appears to place the alleged reactor in Tokyo.

There is no nuclear reactor in Tokyo. Though there are presumably a lot of dance clubs.

Media Matters: Fox News Discovers Nuclear Reactor In Japanese Disco

