STUDY: Was Fox News Trying To Scare People With Their Egypt Coverage?

Eee gads! Could it be Fox News was trying to scare people about the uprisings in Egypt?



The good folks over at Pew’s Project for Excellence in Journalism have just released their study on the media’s coverage of Egypt (they do this for the ‘newshole’ every week) and it makes some interesting conclusions.

Notably, Fox’s coverage of the uprisings in Egypt had a different tone than the rest of the cablers.

On Fox News the tone was noticeably different, as anchor Megyn Kelly said: “One feels joy for those who are watching on screen left [but] there is concern for the United States of America and Israel at this hour.” She interviewed a former intelligence officer who warned, “this is a very dangerous time for U.S. policy interests…Iran really is in position to be resurgent here.”

PEJ links this difference in tone to certain words and phrases that popped up with more frequency on Fox:

At the same time, the search did reveal some differences in the use of key words between the Fox News Channel and its two rivals—CNN and MSNBC. For example, Fox used the term Muslim Brotherhood about five times as frequently as the other two combined and mentioned Israel about twice as often as CNN and MSNBC combined.

Before you ask, yes, Glenn Beck and Sean Hannity were “among those in the media expressing the most concern about the ouster of Mubarak.” Indeed.

Read the full study here >

