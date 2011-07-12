FOX News Has Only Reported On The Murdoch Phone-Hacking Scandal 14x In 5 Days

Photo: World Economic Forum via Wikimedia Commons

The Rupert Murdoch phone-hacking revelations are the biggest scandal to hit Britain in years but the story has yet to go wide Stateside.The way things are going, however, it’s likely just a matter of time.



Today it was revealed News of the World reporters had hacked into former Prime Minister Gordon Brown’s bank account, that the head of the Wall St. Journal may end up taking the fall for the scandal. Moreover, the Daily Mail floated a report that they may have hacked into 9/11 victims voicemail.

That last rumour is key. If it turns out to be true it may be the angle on this long-running story that triggers the American audience to take note.

Which would put Fox News in a very sticky situation. Outrage (manufactured, or otherwise) over 9/11 is smack in the centre of their wheelhouse (this afternoon I caught an outraged report over the fact the WTC memorial is somehow lacking in 9/11 symbols).

If the allegations prove true, not only will it make a great hook for Fox haters to hang their nooses on (we are approaching the 10th anniversary of 9/11, after all), it will require some serious tap dancing on Fox’s part to report on it without directing their familiar trumped up rage — normally their bread and butter — at their own boss.

As it is, up until now the network has been mentioning the hacking scandal as little as possible.

A quick survey via the television monitoring site TVEyes reveals that since Thursday — when the Murdochs opted to shut down The News of the World — Fox News has reported on the scandal exactly 14 times.

Meanwhile, over the weekend their media criticism show Fox News Watch did a very bad job of attempting to avoid the subject.

For comparison’s sake, MSNBC has reported on it 84 times and CNN 126 times (as of this posting).

Someone suggested to me the story had been shuffled off to Fox Business, but TVEyes reveals only three(!) reports there. Considering News Corp stock fell another 7% today (that story came to me via Drudge, by the way, who hasn’t been avoiding the story…at all) those numbers are notably low.

And it’s only Monday.

