You Won't Believe How Many Viewers Fox News Lost In 2010

Has the influence of cable news peaked?



That’s the conclusion of PEWs Project for Excellence in Journalism.

According to their 2011 State of the News Media study all four cable networks saw their prime-time audiences fall in 2010.

MSNBC, Fox, HLN, and CNN lost between 39,000 and 331,000 viewers as cable — the fourth most popular platform for news — showed signs of becoming less important.

Fox News lost a whopping 11% of its prime time viewers (234,000 viewers), but that’s not even the worst performance of the cablers.

