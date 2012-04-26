Fox News Is Accusing Gawker's Mole Of GRAND LARCENY

Joe Muto — better known as Gawker’s Fox News mole — was served a search warrant this morning by the District Attorney’s office, which means that Fox has made good on its previous promise to take legal action.



Muto announced it himself in a series of early-morning tweets:

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

And, the kicker:

Photo: Twitter/Screenshot

Which is ironic, because Rupert Murdoch is testifying today at the Leveson inquiry.

Poynter reports that Gawker is providing Muto with legal assistance, as he is still considered a Gawker employee.

Now see the Fox News mole’s first video leak that started it all. >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.