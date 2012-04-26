Fox News Is Accusing Gawker's Mole Of GRAND LARCENY

Joe Muto — better known as Gawker’s Fox News mole — was served a search warrant this morning by the District Attorney’s office, which means that Fox has made good on its previous promise to take legal action.
Muto announced it himself in a series of early-morning tweets:
And, the kicker:
Which is ironic, because Rupert Murdoch is testifying today at the Leveson inquiry.
Poynter reports that Gawker is providing Muto with legal assistance, as he is still considered a Gawker employee.
