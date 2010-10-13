Fox News Latino Launches Amid Heightened Chilean Miners Saga

Back in May, Fox News announced it was launching a new website geared toward the Latino audience with news both from the U.S. and Central/South America.



The site, Fox News Latino, went live today, just as the Chilean miners saga enters what is hopefully its critical final stage.

“The launch of FOX News Latino creates an unprecedented opportunity to expand our reach by engaging the fastest growing minority audience and providing a unique platform for compelling and original content focused on the Latino community and the American dream,” said Fox News senior vice president Michael Clemente in a statement.

Fox News Latino is primarily an English language website geared toward Latino Americans with some bi-lingual content. Similarly, CNN has launched several Spanish-language web properties this year, including one for Chile.

Media coverage of the Chilean miners who have been buried alive for two months is intensifying as the final rescue operations get underway. More than 750 journalists have been credentialed to cover the story from the location where the miners are trapped.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.