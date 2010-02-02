Fox News Lashes Out At CNN's 'Most Trusted Name In News' Slogan With New Ad

Fox News ran a full page ad in The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal Sunday editions yesterday that taunted CNN’s slogan: The Most Trusted Name In News.



Fox News splashed the slogan on the ad and added the words: “More Americans trust Fox News than any other news network.*” The asterisk at the end of the sentence indicates the source: Public Policy Polling’s findings.

According to the poll, 49% of all Americans say they trust Fox News to 37% who don’t trust the network. Republicans trusted the network 74% of the time, while Democrats trusted them 30% of the time, according to the findings. As for independents/”others”, 41% of them trusted the network, and 44% said they did not.

CNN the second most trusted of Democrats, Republicans, and independents, according to the poll. 39% say they trust it compared to 41% who do not, with 59% of Democrats, 33% of independents and 23% of Republicans saying it carries credibility.

Other studies have shown how partisan lines can affect findings. A Pew study released last September found that a large majority of Republicans view Fox News positively (72%), compared with just 43% of Democrats. “Three-quarters (75%) of Democrats assess CNN favourably, while just 44% of Republicans do so, which is little changed from two years ago. MSNBC also rates substantially higher among Democrats (60%) than among Republicans (34%),” according to the results. Press accuracy in general is at a two-year low, Pew concludes.

But for now, Fox News remains ahead of the game in Americans viewpoints, and the ratings. So they are bogarting the slogan. CNN had no comment when we reached out for a response to the ad.

Here’s what the whole ad looked like:

