Fox News' Kimberly Guilfoyle continues hosting show as she reportedly makes push for Trump press secretary

Fox News executives have permitted Kimberly Guilfoyle to continue co-hosting “The Five” and offering political analysis on the network, despite reports indicating she is making a push to be press secretary in President-elect Donald Trump’s administration.

Politico characterised Guilfoyle in a Tuesday report as a “dark-horse candidate” making “a late push in the race for press secretary.” The outlet first reported she was a contender last Wednesday.

The Tuesday Politico report said while it was unlikely she would get the spot over Sean Spicer, chief strategist for the Republican National Committee, she might be added in an alternative role. A senior transition aide told the outlet the daily press briefings could be split up between Spicer and another person.

Thus far, Fox News executives have stood by idle as she reportedly makes a push for the communications role, a noticeably different approach compared to how the network dealt with Newt Gingrich when over the summer he was under consideration to be Trump’s running mate. At the time, Fox News suspended the former House speaker’s contract to avoid any conflict of interest.

“Due to the intense media speculation about Gingrich’s potential selection as Donald Trump’s vice presidential candidate, we felt it best to halt his contributor role on the network to avoid all conflicts of interest that may arise,” Jay Wallace, executive vice president, said in July.

Instead, the cable news network seems to be parting ways with its talent only if and when appointments are made official.

Last week, Fox News terminated its contributor contract with Monica Crowley after it was announced she had been appointed to the National Security Council. Previously, Fox News did the same with KT McFarland when she was selected as deputy national security adviser.

Both Crowley and McFarland were permitted to continue appearing on the network while interviewing for their positions.

Last month, when host Eric Bolling was reportedly under consideration for a job at the Department of Commerce, Fox News executives also allowed him to continue as a co-host on “The Five.” The network additionally did not take action when contributor Laura Ingraham said she was being considered for press secretary.

A Fox News spokesperson declined comment about the conflict of interest in having network hosts and contributors provide analysis about Trump on-air while simultaneously interviewing for jobs inside his White House.

The dilemma facing Fox News is similar to the one that gripped the Daily Mail when politics editor David Martosko was reportedly under consideration for a communications role inside the White House.

The Daily Mail took a similar approach to Fox News, ignoring the conflict of interest in having an employee cover Trump while simultaneously interviewing for a job inside his White House. It was reported Tuesday that Martosko will not be in the Trump administration.

