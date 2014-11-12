Here's How Fox News Tried To Keep 'The Man Who Shot Bin Laden' A Secret

Wikipedia/Rober O’Neill/Twitter/Amanda Macias/Business Insider Osama Bin Laden and former Navy SEAL Robert O’Neill.

The two-part Fox News documentary“The ManWho Killed Osama Bin Laden,” airing today, was given a code name to ensure no one within Fox would learn of the huge scoop of the alleged Navy SEAL “Shooter” who killed Bin Laden.

The code name? “Gatewood.”

“If we had to book travel or if we had to order a camera crew we gave it a code name and that code was Gatewood,” Washington Correspondent Peter Doocy told Business Insider in an interview.

Why Gatewood?

Wikipedia Charles Gatewood

Doocy’s team wanted to pay homage to Army commander Charles Gatewood who helped capture Apache leader Geronimo in 1886.

On the early morning raid of Bin Laden’s Abbottabad compound, Commander of SEAL Team 6 Admiral William McRaven relayed word to the CIA that the team had sent a preliminary call of “Geronimo,” the code word for the

successful killing or capture of Bin Laden.

“I was not clear in that moment whether that mean we had taken Bin Laden prisoner or killed him. I asked for confirmation. Geronimo, he repeated. E.K.I.A” Enemy Killed in Action. A few moments later, the SEALs reappeared on the screen, six of them dragging a body bag to the helicopter,” Leon Panetta wrote in his memoir “Worthy Fights: A Memoir Of Leadership In War And Peace.”

After the documentary was announced, a Defence Department spokeswoman gave a statement to Business Insider in which she said former SEALs were bound by military non-disclosure agreements and could face criminal charges for revealing information about the raid.

Fox News will broadcast “The Man Who Killed Osama Bin Laden,” over Tuesday and Wednesday at 10 p.m. Eastern Time.

