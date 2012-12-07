Fox News Is Putting Karl Rove Back On The Air

It’s been just two days since reports surfaced that Karl Rove had been benched at Fox News, but it appears as though the Republican pundit will return to the network on Monday with an appearance on Bret Baier’s special report.



Politico points out that the appearance — along with a second booking on Fox Business on Dec. 13 — is listed on Rove’s personal website.

Here’s a screenshot:

Photo: rove.com

On Tuesday, New York‘s Gabriel Sherman reported that Fox News chief Roger Ailes had issued new rules aimed at limiting Rove’s presence on the conservative cable network in the aftermath of his election night meltdown. According to Sherman’s sources, producers are now required to request special permission requiring producers to book Rove on Fox shows.

It is not clear if special permission was granted to next week’s appearances, or if the rules have been lifted altogether.

Fox has not yet responded to our request for comment.

