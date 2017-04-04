Fox News contributor files explosive sexual harassment lawsuit against network and ex-CEO Roger Ailes

Fox News contributor Julie Roginsky on Monday filed a sexual harassment lawsuit against Fox News, the network’s current co-president, and its ex-Chairman and CEO Roger Ailes.

The explosive complaint, filed in New York State Supreme Court, alleged Ailes made a regular hosting spot on “The Five” contingent on Roginsky having a sexual relationship with Ailes, which the lawsuit said she refused. The lawsuit alleges it prompted the ex-Fox News chief to retaliate against her.

The lawsuit further alleged current company co-president Bill Shine “aided and abetted the discrimination” by “failing to take reasonable measures to protect Roginsky from, and condoning, the unlawful conduct.”

According to the lawsuit, Ailes would request one-on-one meetings with Roginsky and “frequently steer” the conversations to her personal and romantic life, recommending she should engage in sexual relationships with older, conservative men. Ailes, the lawsuit said, also “remarked that he was loyal but that loyalty was a two-way street.”

“These comments and their delivery made it clear that Ailes wanted a sexual relationship with Roginsky,” the lawsuit said.

Roginsky, a high-profile liberal contributor on Fox News, was never given a permanent hosting position on “The Five.” The lawsuit said it was “in retaliation” for her “rejection of Ailes’ sexual advances in the summer of 2015.”

Roginsky also alleged in the lawsuit that she was subject to additional retaliation, including “rarely allowing her to host her on segments on ‘Outnumbered,'” a show on which she frequently appeared. The lawsuit alleged she was also not selected for a permanent position on the show as a result of additional retaliation.

The lawsuit from Roginsky seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

“We look forward to a public trial in front of a jury in New York City,” said her attorney, Nancy Erika Smith, who also represented former Fox News host Gretchen Carlson in her sexual harassment lawsuit against Ailes.

Neither a spokesperson for Ailes nor Fox News immediately responded to requests for comment.

The lawsuit was filed just days after an investigation from The New York Times found Fox News had paid millions to settle five sexual harassment complaints against Bill O’Reilly, two of which reportedly came after Ailes departed the network.

Ailes left the network in 2016 after a string of sexual harassment allegations, which he denied, came to light after Carlson’s lawsuit.

Roginsky Complaint by OliverDarcy on Scribd



