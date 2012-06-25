WHOOPS! Fox News Confused Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels With Jerry Sandusky

Mediaite flags a clip of a big Fox News mistake on Saturday: An apparent mix-up of the recently convicted former Penn State assistant football coach Jerry Sandusky and … Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels, who was recently named the next president of Purdue University.



In a news update about Sandusky being convicted on 45 counts of child sexual abuse, Fox used B-roll footage of Daniels — four different clips, in fact.

Fox released its mistake immediately, and anchor Uma Pemmaraju apologized after the clip aired. “We had a technical problem, and we were showing Gov. Mitch Daniels in the video when we were talking about Jerry Sandusky. So we apologise for that.”

Watch the clip below:



