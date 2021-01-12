Fox News host Jeanine Pirro calls Parler backlash 'akin to a Kristallnacht' days after the deadly attempted coup on Capitol Hill

MIKE THEILER/AFP via Getty Images Fox News host Jeannine Pirro

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro on Monday compared tech companies severing ties with the social media app Parler to Kristallnacht, a deadly Nazi pogrom in the buildup to the Holocaust and World War II.

“And now that they have won, what we’re seeing is the kind of censorship that is akin to a Kristallnacht, where they decide what we can communicate about,” Pirro said on “Fox & Friends.”

Pirro said companies like Apple and Google taking Parler off of their app stores in addition to Amazon suspending its use of their servers amounted to dangerous censorship.

In the buildup to the deadly attempted coup last week, pro-Trump insurrectionists openly planned storming the Capitol on Parler.

A Fox News spokesperson pointed Insider to Pirro’s recent monologue where she condemned the violence on Capitol Hill.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Fox News host Jeanine Pirro compared tech companies dropping Parler from their cloud services to the Kristallnacht Nazi pogrom on Monday morning on “Fox & Friends.”

Following the deadly attempted coup last week, Pirro’s comments came as Apple, Amazon, Google and other companies pulled their business relationships with the social media app many Trump supporters flocked to as an alternative to Twitter.

“Well look, they gave us a taste of this pre-election when they suppressed the Hunter Biden story,” Pirro said, referring to when Twitter limited the circulation of an error-laden New York Post story linked to a Russian disinformation campaign ahead of the 2020 election.

“And now that they have won, what we’re seeing is the kind of censorship that is akin to a Kristallnacht, where they decide what we can communicate about,” Pirro said.

Fox's Jeanine Pirro says the deplatforming of Parler, a haven for white supremacists, "is akin to a Kristallnacht," an infamous night of Nazi hate crimes against Jewish people. pic.twitter.com/D3L6JrkD1X — Bobby Lewis (@revrrlewis) January 11, 2021

Parler was where many of the pro-Trump insurrectionists openly planned storming the Capitol. Pirro said the deplatforming by big tech was tantamount to killing the app, though the move may not be fatal as long as Parler can find somewhere else to offer server space.

Estimates from historians put the death toll at Kristallnacht at a minimum of 91 people, with 267 synagogues destroyed across Germany, Austria and parts of what are now the Czech Republic over two days in 1938.

Pirro’s comparison was quite different from that of former California Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who denounced the Capitol Siege as eerily similar to the Kristallnacht attacks in his home nation of Austria.

Arnold Schwarzenegger denounced Wednesday's attack on the Capitol, calling Donald Trump the ‘worst president ever’ pic.twitter.com/sCOgw1jUdk — Reuters (@Reuters) January 11, 2021

A Fox News spokesperson pointed Insider to Pirro’s recent monologue where she condemned the violence on Capitol Hill.

Expanded Coverage Module: capitol-siege-module



Read more:





Inside the rapid and mysterious rise of Parler, the ‘free speech’ Twitter alternative, which created a platform for conservatives by burning the Silicon Valley script



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.