Here's Fox News' Scathing Statement On The Leak Investigation Into One Of Its Reporters

Fox News Executive Vice President Michael Clemente has released a scathing statement on the leak investigation involving Fox News reporter James Rosen.



Here’s the full statement:

“We are outraged to learn today that James Rosen was named a criminal co-conspirator for simply doing his job as a reporter. In fact, it is downright chilling. We will unequivocally defend his right to operate as a member of what up until now has always been a free press.”

